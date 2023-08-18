Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 325,625 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 296,243 shares.The stock last traded at $12.82 and had previously closed at $11.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Vital Farms Stock Down 0.2 %

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $494.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 129,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vital Farms by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 374,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vital Farms by 3,875.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 28,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Vital Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

