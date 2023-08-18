Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.53

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.62, with a volume of 47898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.71.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.24). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 53.38% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,178,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 104,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $2,729,641.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,178,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,219,997.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $443,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,315,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,436,555.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,490 shares of company stock valued at $11,665,680 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

