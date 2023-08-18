Vestor Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vestor Capital LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.54.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.32. 334,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

