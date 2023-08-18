Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 61,087 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 77.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,087 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.7% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 950 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $118,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $3.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.37. 6,921,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,716,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

