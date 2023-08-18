Vestor Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 385 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $17,831,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after acquiring an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 909.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.25. 228,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.66. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

