Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,861 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,210 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 39,504 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 33,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 5,004,606 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,629,000 after acquiring an additional 380,241 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total value of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.20. 11,810,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,887,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day moving average of $36.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

