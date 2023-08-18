Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.
VRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.02.
Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
