Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VRA stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.87. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $7.02.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.12. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vera Bradley by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 2,570,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,397,000 after purchasing an additional 899,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,321,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,809,000 after buying an additional 51,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vera Bradley by 199.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,888,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after buying an additional 1,257,682 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vera Bradley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,613,000 after buying an additional 137,181 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,226 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

