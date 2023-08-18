Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 617 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares in the last quarter. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $64.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.05. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $81.80.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $216,507.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,375.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.74.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

