Vantage Consulting Group Inc Sells 4,514 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc reduced its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 600.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,136,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,035 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 628,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $12.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.61. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels purchased 15,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 738,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,885.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerhard Zeiler purchased 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,060.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBD shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barrington Research upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

