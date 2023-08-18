Vantage Consulting Group Inc Has $236,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.54.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ADP stock opened at $250.28 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

