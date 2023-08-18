Vantage Consulting Group Inc Cuts Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Booking by 5.2% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 0.5% during the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Booking from $3,200.00 to $3,450.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,103.80.

Booking Stock Down 2.6 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,853.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,668.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $19.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total transaction of $542,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,970 shares of company stock worth $11,548,227 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

