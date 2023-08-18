Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys Shares of 886 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $236.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $247.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.27 and a 12-month high of $264.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 94.14% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

ITW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

