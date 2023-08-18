Vantage Consulting Group Inc Buys 63 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 835 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRTX. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $340.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $366.92.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $343.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $276.57 and a one year high of $367.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $95,317.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,309.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total value of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,357 shares of company stock valued at $10,022,568 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

