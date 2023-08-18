Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Raised by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,108 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 9.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $66,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 474,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 25,791 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,023,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,613. The stock has a market cap of $305.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $221.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.83.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

