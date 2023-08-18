Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is David Kennon Inc’s 2nd Largest Position

David Kennon Inc reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 12.8% of David Kennon Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parker Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,631. The stock has a market cap of $305.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.83. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

