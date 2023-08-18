Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for 0.5% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXUS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,526. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.04.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.