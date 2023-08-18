Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,769 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,021,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,655. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42. The company has a market cap of $55.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

