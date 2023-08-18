Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Gateway Wealth Partners LLC

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,896,736 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,851,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,513,000 after acquiring an additional 141,976 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,262,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,599. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.04. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

