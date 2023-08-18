Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 621,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $34,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $54.41. 1,832,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.618 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

