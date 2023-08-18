Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 50.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,399 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $421,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,873 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 119,230.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,572,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,539,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563,788 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,508,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,457,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935,497 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.85. 3,652,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,171,659. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $69.09 and a 12-month high of $75.56.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1927 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

