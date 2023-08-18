Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Caerus Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 14.9% of Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,692 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,004,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $347,821,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $400.68. 3,511,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,781,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $408.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.72. The company has a market capitalization of $320.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

