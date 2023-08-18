Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 11,196 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 314,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.5% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 23,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Down 0.3 %

BAC traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.19. 12,505,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,464,621. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. The stock has a market cap of $231.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.29%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.