Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.21 and its 200-day moving average is $71.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

