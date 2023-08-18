Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 12,706 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.48. 5,395,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,085,638. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $118.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

