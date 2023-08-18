Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Holdings Decreased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after buying an additional 355,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,628,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $136.22 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

