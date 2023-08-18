Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is David Kennon Inc’s 7th Largest Position

David Kennon Inc lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of David Kennon Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. David Kennon Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.56. 407,537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,092. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

