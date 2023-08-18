Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $274.56. The company had a trading volume of 406,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.87 and its 200 day moving average is $259.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

