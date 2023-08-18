Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 7.3% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,416,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,146.6% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 878,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 807,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,724,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,587,000 after buying an additional 674,652 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,382,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,616. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $167.33. The company has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

