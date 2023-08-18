VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.24% of VanEck Semiconductor ETF worth $94,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $145.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $83.49 and a 1-year high of $161.17.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

