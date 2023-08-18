ValiRx (LON:VAL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $9.06

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.06 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.75 ($0.09). ValiRx shares last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.09), with a volume of 283,922 shares changing hands.

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.34 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.96 million, a PE ratio of -227.67 and a beta of 1.39.

ValiRx Company Profile

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

