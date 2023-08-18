Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Valhi Stock Performance

Shares of VHI opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Valhi has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Valhi Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

Institutional Trading of Valhi

Valhi Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valhi by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Valhi by 644.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Valhi in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Valhi by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

