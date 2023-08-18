Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Valhi Stock Performance
Shares of VHI opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Valhi has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.47.
Valhi Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.34%.
Institutional Trading of Valhi
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- This Tech Giant Stands Strong Amidst Recent Selloff
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Computer Stocks To Buy On The PC Pullback
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Oil & Gas Gear Makers With Triple-Digit EPS Growth Forecasts
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.