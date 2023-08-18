Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MTN. Barclays raised their price objective on Vail Resorts from $222.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet raised Vail Resorts from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $333.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.50.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded up $1.81 on Thursday, reaching $226.21. The company had a trading volume of 63,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,298. Vail Resorts has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $269.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were given a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 3.3% during the first quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,869,595,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Vail Resorts by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

