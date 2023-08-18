USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNA. Sidoti started coverage on USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE USNA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,675. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $72.91.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $239,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul A. Jones sold 3,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $239,330.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Xia Ding sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $39,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,341 shares of company stock worth $864,911. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On USANA Health Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in USANA Health Sciences by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in USANA Health Sciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

