Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ULH opened at $27.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $730.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Logistics has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.60.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $412.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.10 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 28.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,607,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

