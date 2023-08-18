Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. 16,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,999. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 216.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

