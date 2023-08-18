Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of UHT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.74. 16,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,999. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.29. The firm has a market cap of $645.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01 and a beta of 0.88.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 216.54%.
Institutional Trading of Universal Health Realty Income Trust
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.
