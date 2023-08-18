United Therapeutics Co. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $18.13 Per Share (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for United Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 16th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $18.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.62. The consensus estimate for United Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $18.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at $17.36 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $20.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus reduced their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.44.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $228.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total value of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.77, for a total transaction of $1,366,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,336,154.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total value of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $5,939,595 over the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

