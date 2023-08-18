United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stake Lessened by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 309,098 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of X traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,959,622. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $17.89 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 3.85%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on X shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other United States Steel news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

