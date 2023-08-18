United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $189.54.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $171.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,740,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,618. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $209.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.10. The company has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.