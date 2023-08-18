United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
United Insurance Stock Performance
United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1,227.75% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance
United Insurance Company Profile
United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.
