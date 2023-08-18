United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

United Insurance Stock Performance

United Insurance has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 1,227.75% and a negative net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $103.66 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Insurance

United Insurance Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 52.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in United Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in United Insurance by 1,040.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

