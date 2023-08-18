United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 3M reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of United Bankshares stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.88.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

