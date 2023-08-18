UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered UMH Properties from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wedbush raised their target price on UMH Properties from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Shares of UMH Properties stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,553. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. UMH Properties has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $986.88 million, a PE ratio of -46.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -248.48%.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,057 shares of company stock worth $17,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in UMH Properties by 108.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,053,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after buying an additional 1,066,260 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,054,000 after acquiring an additional 886,892 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UMH Properties by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 726,254 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 923,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 475,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 45.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,352,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,252,000 after purchasing an additional 420,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

