UDR (NYSE:UDR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.59.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.38. The stock had a trading volume of 708,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,313,262. UDR has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $49.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.37%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,148,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,296,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,713,000 after acquiring an additional 71,861 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in UDR by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in UDR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,442,000 after acquiring an additional 74,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

