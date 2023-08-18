UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,303 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 0.4% of Allstate Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Allstate Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in UDR by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in UDR by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in UDR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.59.

Shares of UDR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.46. 435,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,777. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $49.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

