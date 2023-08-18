UBS Group Increases Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $55.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $65.05.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.39. 1,016,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,002,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.03 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. Devon Energy has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after purchasing an additional 84,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after buying an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,321,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,126,000 after buying an additional 1,003,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,059,219 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $389,583,000 after buying an additional 1,049,592 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,027,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,055,000 after buying an additional 350,916 shares during the period. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

