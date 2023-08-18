Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.01

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.01 and last traded at $160.01, with a volume of 11465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
