Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $160.01

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $160.01 and last traded at $160.01, with a volume of 11465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $162.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Ubiquiti from $266.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Trading Up 0.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DMC Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 3.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.