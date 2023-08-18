Twin Tree Management LP Takes $2.76 Million Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter worth $27,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 100.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the first quarter worth $35,000. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $88.53.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.