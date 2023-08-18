Twin Tree Management LP Purchases Shares of 41,852 CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,244,000 after acquiring an additional 314,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,546,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $293,769,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,623,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,337,000 after purchasing an additional 740,019 shares during the last quarter. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $764,354.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $40.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.95%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

