Twin Tree Management LP Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 24,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,538,184.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,991 shares of company stock worth $3,016,897. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on TER. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Teradyne from $91.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.27.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $100.62 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

