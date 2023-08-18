Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.63 Million in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Polaris by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,950,000 after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Polaris by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after buying an additional 13,281 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,665,000 after acquiring an additional 532,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,422,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,661,000 after acquiring an additional 195,433 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.18.

Polaris Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE PII opened at $114.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.65. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.22 and its 200 day moving average is $115.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Polaris news, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 58,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total value of $7,937,098.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,632,961.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,080,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,464 shares of company stock worth $19,593,994. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

