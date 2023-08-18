Twin Tree Management LP Cuts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Twin Tree Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,874 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 196.9% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $113.77 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.62.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

